Off duty police officer comes to rescue after car bursts into flames in Doncaster

The firearms officer was travelling along Bawtry Road in Bessacarr on Sunday afternoon with his family in the car when a vehicle heading towards Doncaster erupted into a fireball, sparking drama on the road.

The officer, who has not been named, leapt out of his car and made sure the driver was safe and began controlling traffic until fire crews arrived to extinguish the flames in the vehicle which was left gutted by the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers are committed to protecting and serving their communities, and that doesn’t change when they are off duty.

The car erupted into a fireball on one of Doncaster's busiest roads.

"Officers join the force to help anyone in need, day or night, and their selflessness, bravery and courage is something we are extremely proud of at South Yorkshire Police.

"Without hesitation the officer got out of his car and ensured the driver of the vehicle and members of the public were safe, and started controlling the traffic and the area until the emergency services arrived.

"The officer remained on scene assisting his colleagues for over an hour.