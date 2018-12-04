Objections to 140 homes plan on former RAF playing fields in Doncaster village

Residents have objected to a plan to build 140 homes on former playing fields in a Doncaster village.

Peel Land and Property Limited want to build dozens of homes on former RAF sports fields off Hayfield Lane in Auckley.

Doncaster Council planning officers have recommended the scheme is approved subject to the developer giving cash for transport improvements and school places– known as a section 106 agreement.

The site and adjoining land to the south were originally used for sports and recreation during the period of time when the RAF Finningley occupied the settlement, and were to be retained for similar use within the original planning permission for the use when Doncaster Sheffield Airport became operational.

An application to build a 3G all-weather sports pitch next to the proposed development was granted earlier this year in May.

The final decision falls on councillors on the planning committee who are set to meet on Tuesday, December 11 at Civic Office.

Officers have set out conditions a number of conditions in return for planning approval.

These include the developer providing 36 ‘affordable properties’, extra places at Hayfield School, a contribution towards a footway between Hawthorne Road and Walnut Avenue and a ‘transport bond’ of £15,050 to mitigate any increase in traffic.

But Doncaster Council received 12 formal objections to the proposal which are set be heard at the meeting.

Residents raised the issue of ‘lack of services’ in the areas and highlighted space at schools and GP surgeries while others said there was ‘no need for additional housing’ in the area.

Other objectors made issue on how the land was supposed to be used for ‘community use’ and comments were also received on road networks being ‘at capacity’ along with ‘poor public transport’.

In a report seen by councillors, Doncaster planning officer Mark Sewell said: “Whilst objections have been received in terms of the use of the site for community and recreation purposes as required by the original airport planning permission, this report demonstrates that the principle of development has already been assessed and deemed to be acceptable by means of the granting of planning permission for employment uses in 2006.

“Furthermore, infrastructure to serve that development has been constructed, and as such the permission has been implemented.

“The principle of housing in particular is also deemed to be acceptable, given the Core Strategy policy support for up to 750 dwellings at Hayfield Green, which have not all been delivered as part of the Hurst Lane permission.”