Nudist therapist who gives £100 naked massages evicted over "brothel" accusations

A Doncaster nudist masseur who gives £100 naked full body massages at his salon says he has been evicted after being accused of running a “brothel.”

Dedicated naturist Andy Charles, who reguarly shares nude pictures of himself on his social media accounts, says he will have to quit his premises in Bawtry after complaints about his online content, which he says led to his landlord calling him up with accusations that the premises were being used for sex.

The business, Andy at Amatorios, offers fully naked massage including “the Amatorios Special” for £100, which is described as “a full body, naturist, body to body, massage for men, women, transgender or couples, who are looking to experience the ultimate sensual massage with a male therapist.”

It adds: “The massage starts with a hot water body wash, whilst laying on a heated and extra-comfortable massage table.

Nudist massage therapist Andy, who offers fully naked body massages at a salon in Bawtry, has been evicted after being accused of running a brothel. (Photo: Andy at Amatorios).

“This is followed by an 80 minute, nude Lomi Lomi sensual massage from Andy, with full body to body contact throughout.

“To end, you will receive a body moisturiser treatment with "Sol De Janeiro" body cream.”

But in a video shared on Instagram, he has been told to leave his premises in South Parade, Bawtry by next month.

He said in the clip: “Ten minutes ago, waiting for my client to arrive, it may be my final client here in the massage studio in Bawtry.

The salon was run out of premises in South Parade in Bawtry.

"Why? Well, I’m being evicted because someone didn’t like my online content.

"They contacted my landlord and my landlord has evicted me, thinking that I’m running some kind of brothel, his words, not mine, which is obviously not the case.

"I provide a service for my clients, which my clients like and they come for a back massage of a full body massage.

"However, I understand his situation and didn’t argue and so am leaving at the start of July.

"So I’m looking for new premises, somewhere new in the South Yorkshire area I can operate from. If you know of anything, drop me a line and help me out.”

Andy’s website says he offers “massage and body wellness” throughout South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Lincolnshire, adding: “Aches and pains, body conditioning or just seeking to relax and unwind, then we have the right massage for you.

“Males, females or transgender welcome.”

Prices start at £30 for half an hour, rising to £45 for 60 minutes, £60 for 80 minutes and concluding with the Amatorios Special at £100.