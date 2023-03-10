Northern Powergrid: we are starting to see the impact of snow and ice across our region
The forecast adverse weather has started to impact the region, bringing snowfall throughout Thursday.
A spokesman at Northern Powergrid said: “We’re experiencing fault levels above business-as-usual levels, with the weather forecast to continue, so we are remaining on full alert.
“Around 7,000 customers have been affected so far, with the major impact across our West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire regions.
“There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected.
“For customers impacted, at this stage we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today however this will rely on our teams being able to get to where they need to be.
“We will provide further updates this afternoon as the impact on the network becomes clear.
“As always, anyone who is experiencing a power cut should utilise our digital channels or by calling 105.
“The weather front bringing heavy snowfall started to hit the region throughout yesterday with fault levels across our region now above business-as-usual levels. If the current forecast holds true, this is expected to continue, so we remain on full alert.
“We’ve seen an impact to around 7,000 customers, with the major impact across our West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire regions. We are still seeing more damage as the storm passes through the region.
“Our teams responded quickly and have already made progress in restoring supplies. There are road closures in the worst affected areas due to the snow and therefore it may take us a little longer than usual to get everyone reconnected. We will be working through all remaining incidents where it is accessible and safe to do so to reconnect as many customers as possible.
“At present, for customers impacted, we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today, however this will rely on our teams being able to get to where they need to be.
“We will continue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated. Our next update is scheduled to be issued this afternoon (10 March).”
Reporting a power cut
If you have been impacted by a power cut you can use our website to report a power cut and find the latest information relating to a power cut www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or take a look at our 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) which will provide updates for customers. Alternatively, if you want to speak with one of our colleagues you can get in touch by calling 105.
Customers on our Priority Service Membership, who are reliant on electricity for medical purposes and may need greater assistance during a power cut will be kept updated as a priority. For any customers on our priority service membership who require further support, you can contact our dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996. Our customer support vehicles and welfare partners are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.