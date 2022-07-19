Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid's director of field operations, said: “We worked last night and into the early hours of today to restore power after yesterday’s extreme temperatures caused conductors to sag and transformers to overheat which meant a higher than usual number of faults on our network.

"Our teams continued work this morning to restore power to the small number of homes who were still impacted, and our contact centre are offering advice and support to those who need it most.

“We’re encouraging our customers to use our online services to report power cuts and stay updated. It’s the quickest way to let us know the power is off, get the latest estimated restoration time and allows our contact centre advisors to speak to and support our vulnerable customers who need us most.

The extreme temperature has caused conductors to sag and transformers to overheat

“As the temperatures rise again today, we’re expecting to have another busy day, but we’re ready with teams available to restore power, extra people in our contact centre providing support and advice to those who need it most and our partners are ready to provide on the ground support for our customers where it is needed. We will also be contacting our most vulnerable customer directly to offer them the help they may need.

"It’s also extremely important that if anyone spots any damaged overhead power lines or other electrical equipment that they must not approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105.”

Power cut tips and advice include:

bookmarking Northern Powergrid's online power cut map and reporting service on their mobile devices –northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

having a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105, easily accessible

turning off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

keeping one light switched on so you know when power is restored

keeping a battery or wind-up torch handy – as they're much safer than candles

checking on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives and consider joining Northern Powergrid's free Priority Services Membership if you might be more vulnerable in a power cut –northernpowergrid.com/care

ensuring you have some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it, and