No reports to police and bus company over man performing sex act at Doncaster bus stop

Police and a bus company say they have received no reports of a man reportedly seen commiting a sex act at a city centre bus stop, details of which were widely shared on social media.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:04 GMT
A post claiming a man was seen performing a sex act on himself at a shelter near to the Civic Offices in Waterdale before boarding the number 57 Cantley bus was shared on Facebook earlier this week.

Bus company First and South Yorkshire Police say they have received no details of the incident.

A spokesman for First said: “We have asked the 11 drivers who were working on that route on the day, and none had an approach regarding the said incident.

Police and bus company First say they have received no reports of a man reportedly committing a sex act at a Doncaster bus stop.Police and bus company First say they have received no reports of a man reportedly committing a sex act at a Doncaster bus stop.
"We would class this as serious, and if a driver was approached by a passenger they would communicate this immediately to our operations office who in turn would report it to the police.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This isn’t an incident we’re aware of.”

