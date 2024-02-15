No reports to police and bus company over man performing sex act at Doncaster bus stop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A post claiming a man was seen performing a sex act on himself at a shelter near to the Civic Offices in Waterdale before boarding the number 57 Cantley bus was shared on Facebook earlier this week.

Bus company First and South Yorkshire Police say they have received no details of the incident.

A spokesman for First said: “We have asked the 11 drivers who were working on that route on the day, and none had an approach regarding the said incident.

"We would class this as serious, and if a driver was approached by a passenger they would communicate this immediately to our operations office who in turn would report it to the police.”