No reports of knife gang driving around "slashing" people in Doncaster, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:51 GMT
Police say they have received no reports of a knife gang reportedly driving around Doncaster “slashing” people.

The Free Press has received numerous messages about the occupants of a “light blue car” driving around Mexborough and Conisbrough reportedly attacking people in the last few days.

The widely shared post added: “Not sure if its daylight or night – be careful people.”

The locations of the supposed incidents have included Pastures Road, Doncaster Road and Station Road in Mexborough as well as Doncaster Road in Conisbrough – but South Yorkshire Police say they have received no details of any such incidents at any of those locations.

Police say they have received no reports of the occupants of a car driving around Doncaster slashing people.Police say they have received no reports of the occupants of a car driving around Doncaster slashing people.
A spokesperson said: “Please be mindful of rumours and false information on social media and ensure you are utilising trusted sources for information.

“Our priority will always be public safety. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond proportionately and appropriately to any planned or spontaneous activity in the days ahead.”

