'No incident' at Doncaster pub says landlady amid claims staff threatened each other with gun

Sally Shenton, who runs The Burghwallis pub, described the accusations as ‘wrong information’ and said that the incident, which was reported to have taken place on Friday lunchtime didn’t happen.

South Yorkshire Police say they have not been made aware of any incident at the pub, which is in Scorcher Hills Lane in Burghwallis.

One said ‘a shotgun was brought out in front of dining customers’ with two staff allegedly threatening each other with the weapon.

The landlady of The Burghwallis pub has said there was no incident involving a gun between staff.

When asked about the whether there had been an incident involving a gun, Mrs Shenton said: “Not that I know of,” and added: “I was working Friday lunchtime so whoever informed you (it was) wrong information about The Burghwallis.