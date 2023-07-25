News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Julian Sands’ cause of death confirmed
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

'No incident' at Doncaster pub says landlady amid claims staff threatened each other with gun

The landlady of a Doncaster village pub has said there was ‘no incident’ amid claims staff had threatened each other with a shotgun in front of customers.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

Sally Shenton, who runs The Burghwallis pub, described the accusations as ‘wrong information’ and said that the incident, which was reported to have taken place on Friday lunchtime didn’t happen.

South Yorkshire Police say they have not been made aware of any incident at the pub, which is in Scorcher Hills Lane in Burghwallis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One said ‘a shotgun was brought out in front of dining customers’ with two staff allegedly threatening each other with the weapon.

The landlady of The Burghwallis pub has said there was no incident involving a gun between staff.The landlady of The Burghwallis pub has said there was no incident involving a gun between staff.
The landlady of The Burghwallis pub has said there was no incident involving a gun between staff.
Most Popular

When asked about the whether there had been an incident involving a gun, Mrs Shenton said: “Not that I know of,” and added: “I was working Friday lunchtime so whoever informed you (it was) wrong information about The Burghwallis.

"There was no incident, thank you the landlady.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police