No dog ban say Doncaster stadium car boot bosses after person attacked by pet
There were fears a ban could be introduced after a dog sank its fangs into a person outside the Eco Power Stadium – but organisers have now said that pets will still be allowed.
In a brief statement, a club spokesperson said: “Club Doncaster would like to confirm that dogs are permitted on site during car boot sales.
“However, we wish to remind owners of their responsibilities when bringing dogs to such heavily-attended events.
“Dogs should be kept on leads and must be accompanied at all times. Anyone who does not abide by these rules will be asked to leave the site.
"The safety and enjoyment of attendees is of the utmost importance and we ask that dog owners share in this responsibility.”
The statement came after a post was made on the Club Doncaster Car Boot and Sunday Market page saying that due to an ‘incident’ ‘dogs would not be allowed on site’ from July 16.
As people speculated on the nature of the incident, the post was later taken down with bosses confirming that an ndividual was bit on the thigh by a dog, with the bite piercing the skin.
The weekly gathering outside the home of Doncaster Rovers in the stadium’s car park attracts thousands of people each week, with a range of traders and food and drink outlets and market stalls.