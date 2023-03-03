No Beast From The East, but Doncaster could get snow, says weather watcher April Tanton
There’s no Beast from the East on the way – but there is a chance of some snow for Doncaster on the cards next week.
When is the warm spring weather going to arrive?
Not anytime soon, unfortunately.
The SSW that happened in February is now about to let its impact be known.
From Sunday night, the cold floods back into the UK thanks to high pressure over Greenland allowing bitterly cold air to travel down the county.
This is NOT A BEAST FROM THE EAST!
The air is coming from a north/north easterly direction.
From the beginning of the week, there are increasing chances of sleet and snow fall.
How much and where is still to be watched due to where the Atlantic lows track.
At the moment, it is looking like the south and Central England including Yorkshire are on the right track, but still a little early for any accuracy.
You will see plenty of media hype doing the rounds, exact times and where the snow will hit - they do not know so don't take any notice.
At the moment it doesn't look like the snow will be significant.
There was another SSW last weekend but, again, we will not know how that will affect our weather for 2/3 weeks but March is looking cold and unsettled with no real signs of any warmth.
So sledges out and winter woolies on as winter leaves us with a sting in it's tail!
More updates on the snow over the next few days.