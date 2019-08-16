New Sheffield musical festival Underpass announced for next year
A new music festival has been announced for Sheffield.
The Underpass Festival will take place next year and is the brainchild of Sheffield University President Jake Verity who made holding the festival one of his key pledges during his recent election.
The festival is expected to be held in early May, and will be a celebration of a variety of different music, with an emphasis on student bands, according to the student union’s Forge Press website.
“I’m really happy that my music festival is beginning to take some shape and now I’ve got a name behind it, I think everyone can start to get excited about it,” Jake said.
“I’ve been working incredibly hard with the entertainments, events and venues teams since I took office to get the initial groundwork behind this festival moving, and I can’t wait to see it come to life over the rest of my term in office.
“Everybody has been really supportive of the music festival as a manifesto policy, and I think it’s something that both staff and students can really look forward to as something that will hopefully leave a lasting legacy for years to come.”
The SU music festival was one of Verity’s flagship policies, along with fighting to reduce the cost of transport in the city and introducing an SU app.
More specifics, including dates, prices and acts for Underpass, are set to be announced in due course.