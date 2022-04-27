Ivy Court care home is set over two spacious floors, presenting premium facilities and features, including a hairdressing salon, bar area, cinema room and 70 furnished bedrooms.

Sam Sanders, Procurement Manager at Runwood Homes, spearheaded the design process of Ivy Court and utilised his experience in interior design of care homes to produce a beautiful home that simultaneously considers the requirements needed to deliver quality care.

Sam said: “With a large and successful portfolio of homes, we were able to use the experience and expertise of the team to create a luxury yet practical and purpose-built home.

"Our experience has allowed us to create a safe living environment for older people.

"Partnering with the best suppliers and manufacturers in the sector supported us in producing a beautiful home, with top of the range designs and interiors.

"All of this has been chosen to maintain not only the highest levels of luxury and comfort, but also with resident’s needs front of mind, so as to provide the quality and high standard of care we pride ourselves on.”

Kathleen George, Home Manager at Ivy Court boasts invaluable experience in delivering quality care and is local to the area too, so has already established meaningful connections with the local community.

She said: “I am thrilled to open Ivy Court to the community. I have over 30 years of experience in residential care and dementia care and have been a Runwood Homes Registered Manager for over five years.

"I look forward to offering residents at Ivy Court a charming lifestyle, an engaging environment with a variety of activities, events and celebrations to get involved in, and opportunities to find and form new friendships, all within a luxury environment that Ivy Court is proud to provide.”

To find out more about Ivy Court care home, please visit https://www.runwoodhomes.co.uk/care-homes/0/ivy-court-care-home-doncaster

1. Modern Ivy Court is stylish throughout Photo: . Photo Sales

2. And relax Just one of the home's bedrooms Photo: . Photo Sales

3. Outside There is plenty of outdoor space Photo: . Photo Sales

4. Comfort Lots of places to relax Photo: . Photo Sales