New research reveals the easiest and hardest places to pass your driving test in the UK

The study, by Howden Insurance, examined the pass rate percentage of major driving test centres in the UK that have conducted at least 1,000 tests from January 2020 to December 2023; those with the highest rates determined the ranking.

Montrose came out on top with the highest percentage of pass rates out of all UK test centres. This test centre has an average pass rate of 74.8 per cent – of 1,249 tests taken, 934 were passed.

Doncaster has the third-lowest percentage of people passing at 32.5 per cent out of 314 tests taken.

