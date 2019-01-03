New Macmillan pod opens at Doncaster hospital to support cancer patients

A new Macmillan pod, which will provide information and support to help those affected by cancer, has opened.

The pod, which can be found in the main outpatient area of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, has been funded by Macmillan Cancer Support.

The facility is now open to the public, however, further work is ongoing to build consultation rooms and will be fully launched in January.

The new centre provides a friendly, private environment for patients, carers and family members affected by cancer, to access information and assistance.

The pod provides a space for expert help, from managing symptoms to advice on financial support, and has a wide-range of Macmillan booklets to take-away.

Stacey Nutt, Lead Cancer Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “A cancer diagnosis is life changing and can come with worry, anxiety and uncertainty.

“It is important that we don’t just think about providing excellent care and treatment but also provide excellent support for our patients and their carers throughout every step of their cancer journey.

“The pod is a fantastic addition to the cancer services we already provide at DBTH. By working with the Macmillan Living Well Team from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), it will mean that patients and carers not only will have access to great care but also great support in the community.

“This facility will provide a pleasant and comfortable environment for visitors to seek support from someone about things that, without someone to talk to, can seem daunting.”

The pod will be staffed by trained Macmillan volunteers on weekdays between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Macmillan are still looking for more volunteers to work in the pod. They will be trained to give them the knowledge they need. E-mail joanne.o’marr@nhs.net or Nicola.ramshaw@nhs.net or call 01302 644403.