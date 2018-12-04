New 4* 104 bedroom spa hotel on Doncaster lake is recommended for approval 

A plan for a new 4* spa hotel in Doncaster has been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Tyram Lakes, situated along Bawtry Road, Hatfield, submitted their plans for a 104 bedroomed hotel as the second phase of their wider development scheme.

The hotel is also expected to provide facilities for weddings and business conferences to host up to 200 people.

Other amenities include a restaurant providing 120 covers, a spa with treatment rooms, pool, steam and sauna rooms and a gym.

The plans also involve a 197 space car park with disabled, electric charging ports, motorcycle and cycle bays.

The second phase follows the 50 eco lodges on the largest adjacent lake to the south east which was approved by councillors in 2016. The first phase is currently under construction.

Documents seen by councillors show the hotel and spa aims to ‘follow the same sustainability principles and ecology focus’ as the lodges, in order to promote the site as an ‘eco-tourism destination’.

Phase three outlines future plans for a further 75 lakeside eco lodges and 200 woodland retreat cabins off Gate Woof Lane as part of stage four.

Councillors will make the final decision at a meeting at Civic Office on Tuesday, December 11.

An identical scheme was granted in 1990 but Doncaster Council issued a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development in 2007.

This a legal document issued by a Local Planning Authority that is generally used to regularise unauthorised development and prevent enforcement action being taken by that council against any breach of planning policy or conditions.

Doncaster Council’s planning department received no objections to the proposed development.

Planning officer Nicola Elliot said: “The proposal is considered acceptable. Significant weight is attached to the certificate of lawful development for a 104 bedroom hotel which remains capable of implementation.

“The proposal will provide a new luxury 4* hotel and spa on the site which will improve the appearance of the site, taking into account its special ecological value and proximity to the Humberhead Peatlands and Hatfield Moor National Nature Reserve.

“The design of the hotel is both innovative and environmentally responsive, showing commitment to sustainable construction.

“The hotel and spa will be a destination for tourism, thus benefiting the local economy and providing jobs within the area.”