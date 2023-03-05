The fire happened at around 8pm on Saturday (March 4) on Arundel Walk.

Nearby resident David Clayton contacted the Free Press to make readers aware of the event and to ask for people’s help for the family affected.

He said: “The house that was on fire was abandoned and empty so this suggests foul play (I am not saying it is but an empty house doesn't spontaneously combust).

The aftermath of last night's blaze

“Now the fire spread to the neighbouring property which is occupied by a man and his three young children all under ten years of age.

"From what I understand the children were with their mother at her address but the man was home. The fire crews managed to get the blaze under control but this caused a lot of water damage the the man's property and belongings.”

David has set up a gofundme for the family which can be found at https://gofund.me/c01230e4 with a £10,000 target and already has £120 donated.

He added: “Could we help Daniel and his children by donating to this worthy cause their furniture, carpets, wall paper, clothes, electrical devices will all need replacing. I can only imagine how devastated I would be for my family had this happened to me.

The scene on Arundel Walk last night

“Thank you for your support it's greatly appreciated.”

