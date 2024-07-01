Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four nature recovery projects will begin over the summer in Dearne Valley in South Yorkshire, to complement a wider programme of investment at Yorkshire Water’s wastewater treatment sites to improve water quality in the river Dearne.

In partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Yorkshire Water will invest in a range of habitats adjacent to wastewater treatment works in the area. Efforts will improve ponds for amphibians, dragonflies and wading birds and include the planting of trees to help woodland wildlife.

This includes the endangered Willow Tit, the UK’s most threatened resident bird. Since 1970, numbers have decreased by 94%, and they are now extinct in most of their former haunts in the south and south-east of England.

Whilst work at the treatment sites – namely Lundwood, Worsbrough, Wombwell, and Darton – is already underway, the restoration projects will formally begin in September this year. Throughout the summer, wildlife surveys will gather information on species already residing in these habitats.

Richard Hampshire, nature reserve warden at Yorkshire Water, said: “A key element of our work is to protect and enhance the environment. Whilst we’re investing significantly in our Dearne Valley wastewater treatment sites to improve the water quality in the river, it’s also important that we go beyond this and do what we can to support wildlife and the environment in the area too.

“We’re pleased to be beginning this important work in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.”

Mike Winstanley, regional manager (south & west) at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, added: “We are delighted to partner with Yorkshire Water to work with them improving wildlife habitats around four water treatment works in Barnsley, enhancing important sites in this part of South Yorkshire for nature.

“With the help of local volunteers, we will create new ponds for dragonflies and amphibians, whilst also planting trees to encourage a greater diversity of species and create habitat for woodland wildlife. Our work with Yorkshire Water provides an exciting opportunity to create more spaces for nature in post-industrial and more urbanised areas, helping to connect wildlife corridors that will in turn allow nature to thrive.”

The ongoing work at the four wastewater treatment plants, totaling over £13m, is expected to be completed in summer 2025. The work will reduce the amount of Phosphorous in the treated wastewater returned to the environment.

Phosphorus is a normal part of domestic sewage, entering the sewer system via showers and washing machines in shampoos and liquid detergents. It can also wash off from agricultural fields after the use of fertilisers and be dissolved from soil, which can be difficult to control.

While a small amount of Phosphorus is harmless and is an essential part of many ecosystems, it can become damaging to human and animal life when unmanaged.