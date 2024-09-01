Drivers and residents shocked by banner by fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over A1(M) at Doncaster
One local said: “I was walking my dog on the fields next to the A1(M) services at Skellow when I saw a group of men with a banner saying "End Two Tier Policing" hanging over the road from the footbridge.
“Two Tier Policing is a far right conspiracy theory and when I approached the men to ask what they were doing they said they were from a group called Patriotic Alternative, who are a far right, racist group.
“I was disgusted and stormed off, the far right are not welcome in the diverse community of Skellow or the wider region of Doncaster.
"Doncaster has a proud tradition of being a welcoming community for all.”
Patriotic Alternative (PA) is a British far-right, fascist, neo-Nazi and white nationalist hate group which states that it has active branches nationwide.
