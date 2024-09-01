Drivers and residents shocked by banner by fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over A1(M) at Doncaster

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers and residents were left shocked by a banner that was put up this morning (Sunday) by the fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over the A1(M) at Doncaster.

One local said: “I was walking my dog on the fields next to the A1(M) services at Skellow when I saw a group of men with a banner saying "End Two Tier Policing" hanging over the road from the footbridge.

“Two Tier Policing is a far right conspiracy theory and when I approached the men to ask what they were doing they said they were from a group called Patriotic Alternative, who are a far right, racist group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was disgusted and stormed off, the far right are not welcome in the diverse community of Skellow or the wider region of Doncaster.

Drivers and residents shocked by banner by fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over A1(M) at Doncaster.Drivers and residents shocked by banner by fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over A1(M) at Doncaster.
Drivers and residents shocked by banner by fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over A1(M) at Doncaster.

"Doncaster has a proud tradition of being a welcoming community for all.”

Patriotic Alternative (PA) is a British far-right, fascist, neo-Nazi and white nationalist hate group which states that it has active branches nationwide.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.