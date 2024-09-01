Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers and residents were left shocked by a banner that was put up this morning (Sunday) by the fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over the A1(M) at Doncaster.

One local said: “I was walking my dog on the fields next to the A1(M) services at Skellow when I saw a group of men with a banner saying "End Two Tier Policing" hanging over the road from the footbridge.

“Two Tier Policing is a far right conspiracy theory and when I approached the men to ask what they were doing they said they were from a group called Patriotic Alternative, who are a far right, racist group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was disgusted and stormed off, the far right are not welcome in the diverse community of Skellow or the wider region of Doncaster.

Drivers and residents shocked by banner by fascist neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative over A1(M) at Doncaster.

"Doncaster has a proud tradition of being a welcoming community for all.”

Patriotic Alternative (PA) is a British far-right, fascist, neo-Nazi and white nationalist hate group which states that it has active branches nationwide.