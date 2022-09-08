News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband pays tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth following her death

Ed Miliband has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death, aged 96.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:01 pm

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. She led a life of extraordinary dedication to our country for which the nation is deeply grateful.“The people of Doncaster will feel a deep sense of loss at this news. We can all be grateful for the incredible role Queen Elizabeth II played in our national life. My deepest condolences go out to the Royal Family. We mourn with them.”

Read More

Read More
The Queen's visits to Doncaster as world mourns Her Majesty's death at 96
HRH Queen Elizabeth II
Ed MilibandDoncaster