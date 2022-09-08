Doncaster MP Ed Miliband pays tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth following her death
Ed Miliband has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death, aged 96.
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:01 pm
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. She led a life of extraordinary dedication to our country for which the nation is deeply grateful.“The people of Doncaster will feel a deep sense of loss at this news. We can all be grateful for the incredible role Queen Elizabeth II played in our national life. My deepest condolences go out to the Royal Family. We mourn with them.”