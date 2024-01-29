He has been announced as the General Manager of the Year at the prestigious Vertu Motors plc 2023 CEO Management Awards, which acknowledge colleagues who have performed exceptionally well, and delivered the highest levels of leadership throughout the year.Nominations are made by Operational Directors to the plc Board, which selects the winner of each category.Like all the winners, Kevin received a phone call from the Chief Executive, Robert Forrester, to congratulate him on his achievement, to thank him for his commitment to delivering for results for the business and for the work he has undertaken establishing Vertu Honda Doncaster as a leading player in the Honda network.His nomination noted that ‘the dealership is embedded in the community and has a team who absolutely love working for Kevin.’Chris Taylor, Group Operations Director commented: “Kevin is a high-quality leader and quite often a source of mentorship to other rising General Managers within our Division. He has developed Doncaster Honda into a true force in all departments. We are all proud of his and our teams’ achievements not just this year but the in the last decade.”Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Kevin exemplifies our Values. His financial results speak for themselves, and his leadership is first-class. His team are fiercely loyal, and Kevin is a respected figure in the area. He is a worthy winner of this award.”Kevin Orridge, General Manager at Vertu Honda Doncaster, said: “I am humbled to have won this award, which I dedicate to the whole team at Vertu Honda Doncaster. Without them the dealership would not be the success it is today, so my sincerest thanks for all their hard work.”