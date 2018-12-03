National award joy for school

Staff at a Doncaster primary school are celebrating after scoping a silver award for their commitment to learning outside the classroom.

Hatchell Wood Primary Academy in Bessacarr has shown itself to have a strong commitment to providing frequent, continuous and progressive Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) to all of its pupils by achieving the national LOtC Silver award.

Awarded by the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom (CLOtC), the LOtC Silver award accredits those schools that have policies and practices in place to ensure that high quality LOtC is available to all pupils across all areas of the curriculum to benefit their learning and personal development.

Felicity Burton, Deputy Headteacher and Learning Outside the Classroom Coordinator said “Being awarded the LOtC Silver Award is a fantastic achievement for Hatchell Wood and something that all pupils, staff and governors at the school are incredibly proud of. It shows that we are committed to providing our pupils with a wide range of new and exciting experiences with the aim of raising aspirations and inspiring all pupils, regardless of age, ability or circumstance, to reach their true potential.

“We're thrilled to get official recognition for our efforts and we look forward to building on this award to continue to improve our LOtC provision. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped and supported us on our LOtC journey, with particular thanks to Persimmon homes and local garden centres for there generous donations of soil, seeds and plants to renovate our outside areas.”

Elaine Skates, Chief Executive of CLOtC said "Learning outside the classroom provides the most memorable experiences in a child's school life. LOtC Mark (Silver) demonstrates that the school is committed to delivering genuinely valuable learning outside the classroom experiences to all of their children."