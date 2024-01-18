"Nasty and disrespectful" vandals spray "offensive and concerning" graffiti on Doncaster car park

Yobs who sprayed “very offensive and concerning” graffiti on the walls of a Doncaster car park have been slammed by a local political party.

The messages on the walls of Mexborough multi-storey car park were so offensive that Doncaster political party Mexborough First was unable to share images of the incident on Facebook.

It is understood that the graffiti in the car park off Greens Way has now been removed.

A spokesman for Mexborough First said: “Very offensive graffiti on the walls in the multi-storey car park reported to Doncaster Council for priority removal.

“Not sharing the images on here due to the extremely offensive and concerning content.

“We have some really nasty and disrespectful people in our town unfortunately.”