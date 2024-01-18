"Nasty and disrespectful" vandals spray "offensive and concerning" graffiti on Doncaster car park
The messages on the walls of Mexborough multi-storey car park were so offensive that Doncaster political party Mexborough First was unable to share images of the incident on Facebook.
It is understood that the graffiti in the car park off Greens Way has now been removed.
A spokesman for Mexborough First said: “Very offensive graffiti on the walls in the multi-storey car park reported to Doncaster Council for priority removal.
“Not sharing the images on here due to the extremely offensive and concerning content.
“We have some really nasty and disrespectful people in our town unfortunately.”
Anyone with information about the graffiti, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously through their UK call centre to report details on 0800 555 111.