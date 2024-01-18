News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

"Nasty and disrespectful" vandals spray "offensive and concerning" graffiti on Doncaster car park

Yobs who sprayed “very offensive and concerning” graffiti on the walls of a Doncaster car park have been slammed by a local political party.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The messages on the walls of Mexborough multi-storey car park were so offensive that Doncaster political party Mexborough First was unable to share images of the incident on Facebook.

It is understood that the graffiti in the car park off Greens Way has now been removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Mexborough First said: “Very offensive graffiti on the walls in the multi-storey car park reported to Doncaster Council for priority removal.

Most Popular
"Very offensive and concerning" graffiti has been sprayed on the walls of a Doncaster car park."Very offensive and concerning" graffiti has been sprayed on the walls of a Doncaster car park.
"Very offensive and concerning" graffiti has been sprayed on the walls of a Doncaster car park.

“Not sharing the images on here due to the extremely offensive and concerning content.

“We have some really nasty and disrespectful people in our town unfortunately.”

Anyone with information about the graffiti, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously through their UK call centre to report details on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterMexborough FirstMexboroughFacebookDoncaster CouncilSouth Yorkshire Police