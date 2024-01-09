News you can trust since 1925
Nando's unveils plans for new restaurant, its second outlet in Doncaster

Restaurant giant Nando’s has announced plans for a new venue in Doncaster, its second in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:40 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:40 GMT
The firm has been given the go-ahead to transform the site at Danum Retail Park off York Road into a restaurant, with the venue expected to open later this year.

Nando’s already has an existing branch at Lakeside.

The new restaurant will be on the site most recently occupied by a golf supplies store.

Nando's is opening a new branch in Doncaster.
Nando's is opening a new branch in Doncaster.
City of Doncaster Council gave the project the green light shortly before Christmas, with work set to get under way in the near future.

The South African chain, first established in 1987, specialises in its signature flame-grilled peri-peri chicken dish and now has more than 1,200 restaurants in 30 countries all over the globe.

It first arrived in the UK in 1992 with branches in London and now employs around 8,000 staff across nearly 300 restaurants across the country.

