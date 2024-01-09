Nando's unveils plans for new restaurant, its second outlet in Doncaster

Restaurant giant Nando’s has announced plans for a new venue in Doncaster, its second in the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm has been given the go-ahead to transform the site at Danum Retail Park off York Road into a restaurant, with the venue expected to open later this year.

Nando’s already has an existing branch at Lakeside.

The new restaurant will be on the site most recently occupied by a golf supplies store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nando's is opening a new branch in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Doncaster Council gave the project the green light shortly before Christmas, with work set to get under way in the near future.

The South African chain, first established in 1987, specialises in its signature flame-grilled peri-peri chicken dish and now has more than 1,200 restaurants in 30 countries all over the globe.