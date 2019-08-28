Nando's is giving away FREE chicken in Sheffield tomorrow - and here's how to get yourself some

Nando’s is giving away its Peri Peri chicken in Sheffield tomorrow – and here’s how you could get hold of a FREE meal.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 11:08

On Thursday, Nando’s Sheffield restaurants will be running one of their famous Chicken Dashes - giving away FREE peri peri chicken goodness to customers who dine in between 11am and 1pm.

Customers who visit the restaurant between these hours will have the choice of one of the following Nando’s favourites:

Nando's in Sheffield is giving away FREE chicken tomorrow.

1/4 Chicken

Single Burger

Single Pitta or Single Wrap - with veggie options also covered.

However, be quick as it will only be offered on a first come first served basis.

Participating restaurants include Nando’s Sheffield West Street, Nando’s Sheffield The Moor and Nando’s Sheffield Ecclesall Road.

For more information, including full T&Cs, please visit https://www.nandos.co.uk/explore/blog/sheffield-its-dash-time