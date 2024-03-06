Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several people reported the incident in Sprotbrough yesterday.

One posted on social media: “What's just happened in Sprotbrough? Did anyone else feel it - it shook my house literally five minutes ago, lasted about 10 to 15 seconds.”

Another posted: “Yes shook ours too - they were digging on the track I thought it was that.”

Residents in Sprotbrough reported homes being shook by what some described as an "earthquake."

Another messaged the Free Press to say: “Don’t know what’s happened but all the houses in my street in Sprotbrough just shook. If felt like an earthquake. It was a very weird sensation.”

The British Geological Survey, which lists recent earthquake events and seismic activity around the UK, has no reports of any incidents in Doncaster for yesterday.