Mystery as residents report "earthquake" shaking homes in Doncaster
Several people reported the incident in Sprotbrough yesterday.
One posted on social media: “What's just happened in Sprotbrough? Did anyone else feel it - it shook my house literally five minutes ago, lasted about 10 to 15 seconds.”
Another posted: “Yes shook ours too - they were digging on the track I thought it was that.”
Another messaged the Free Press to say: “Don’t know what’s happened but all the houses in my street in Sprotbrough just shook. If felt like an earthquake. It was a very weird sensation.”
The British Geological Survey, which lists recent earthquake events and seismic activity around the UK, has no reports of any incidents in Doncaster for yesterday.
We have also contacted South Yorskhire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of any major incidents in the Sprotbrough area yesterday.