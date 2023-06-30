Mystery as Asda branding disappears from new 'on the go' Doncaster supermarket

Work has been taking place in recent months to construct the new ‘On The Move’ store near to Sandall Park in Wheatley.

Earlier this year, the firm’s bright green Asda logos were attached to the roof of the petrol station forecourt as well as exterior advertising signs, also promoting Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Cooplands and Leon which are expected to be among the outlets at the store.

But in recent days, the Asda branding has been removed – along with the firm’s clothing brand George, leading to speculation that the supermarket giant has pulled out of the development.

Asda branding has been removed from the new store.

Signs for sandwich giant Subway, coffee outlet Leon and bakery firm Cooplands as well as New York pizza chain Sbarro and hot dog concession Rollover remain at the new outlet at the junction of Thorne Road and Wheatley Hall Road.

Diggers moved in last October to create the new unit on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym – at the entrance to Shaw Lane industrial estate.

Plans were submitted last year by UK retailer EG Group, which has been working in conjuction with Asda to open the firm’s ‘On The Move’ branches across the country, with 100 already open and 100 more to follow and stocking up to 2,500 products.

Stocking up to 2,500 products, the stores were first launched in October 2020.