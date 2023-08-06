Murder probe launched after woman stabbed to death at Doncaster house
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death at house in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Aug 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 09:25 BST
A man is under arrest after a woman died in the incident in Sprotbrough yesterday evening (Saturday 5 August).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 8pm to reports of a dispute inside a property on Main Street in which a woman had been stabbed. She sadly died a short time later.
“A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.”