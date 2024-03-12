Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating the death of the man whose body was found in the Hexthorpe area last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a property in Shirley Road at around 5pm yesterday where they discovered the body of a 56-year-old man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Efforts are ongoing to locate his next of kin and a scene remains in place in Shirley Road as officers conduct further enquiries.

A heavy police presence has been reported in Shirley Road and Urban Road, Hexthorpe throughout the night and into this morning.

“A post-mortem examination is set to take place later today and at this time the death is being treated as suspicious.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

Additional high visibility patrols will take place in the Shirley Road area to reassure members of the community, the statement added.