Murder probe launched after man's body is found at Doncaster house
Detectives are investigating the death of the man whose body was found in the Hexthorpe area last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a property in Shirley Road at around 5pm yesterday where they discovered the body of a 56-year-old man.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate his next of kin and a scene remains in place in Shirley Road as officers conduct further enquiries.
“A post-mortem examination is set to take place later today and at this time the death is being treated as suspicious.
“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”
Additional high visibility patrols will take place in the Shirley Road area to reassure members of the community, the statement added.
Residents in the area have reported a heavy police presence, with forensics officers in attendance throughout last night and this morning.