Murder probe launched after man's body is found at Doncaster house

A murder investigation has been launched in Doncaster after a man’s body was found at a house in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating the death of the man whose body was found in the Hexthorpe area last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a property in Shirley Road at around 5pm yesterday where they discovered the body of a 56-year-old man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Efforts are ongoing to locate his next of kin and a scene remains in place in Shirley Road as officers conduct further enquiries.

Most Popular
A heavy police presence has been reported in Shirley Road and Urban Road, Hexthorpe throughout the night and into this morning.A heavy police presence has been reported in Shirley Road and Urban Road, Hexthorpe throughout the night and into this morning.
A heavy police presence has been reported in Shirley Road and Urban Road, Hexthorpe throughout the night and into this morning.

“A post-mortem examination is set to take place later today and at this time the death is being treated as suspicious.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

Additional high visibility patrols will take place in the Shirley Road area to reassure members of the community, the statement added.

Residents in the area have reported a heavy police presence, with forensics officers in attendance throughout last night and this morning.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceResidents