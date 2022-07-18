Mum's warning after strangers 'touch and cuddle' son in Doncaster park

In a post on social media, the mum said her partner and three-year-old son had been approached in Thorne Memorial Park.

She said: “Just want to make people aware.

"Men and women were following my son about, actually picked him up at one point after being told not to touch him on more than one occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is understood to have taken place in Thorne Memorial Park.

"But they insisted to gather round and make contact.

"The woman kept whispering asking his name and touching him when she was told to leave him alone.

"I don’t trust them and the way they act is exactly why. Just be aware, especially women taking kids on their own.

"At one point she cuddled him, it’s not normal. Police aware.”

It is not clear exactly when the incident took place.