Mum's tears of joy after purse lost in Doncaster turns up - with an extra £5 inside
A mum has spoken of her shock and tears of joy after a purse lost in Doncaster turned up weeks later – with extra cash inside.
Nikita Hayler lost her purse while out in Doncaster several weeks ago – and feared that cash, bank cards, driving licence and an ‘irreplaceable’ school photo of her children had gone forever.
But Nikita was stunned when police contacted her to say the purse had turned up intact – with extra money inside.
She said: “I genuinely never believed I would see it all again. I searched everywhere and was checking CCTV with transport police.
“However, I received a random message on Facebook from a person from South Yorkshire Police.
“I rung them up immediately and the woman said that my purse had been found with my bank card, drivers licence and the picture of my children still there.
“She also said that whoever's come in contact with my purse whilst it was on its journeys had left a £5 note and some loose change for me!
“Absolutely winning at life over here!”
Nikita, from Swansea added: “A Massive thank you to all the beautiful humans at South Yorkshire Police - you have made my week and I honestly can’t thank you enough - crying happy tears!
“I am honestly overwhelmed and am so thankful. It might not be a big deal but to me it's meant everything.”