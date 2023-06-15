Mum's launches plea as teenage son goes missing in Doncaster
A desperate mum has launched an appeal to find her teenage son after he went missing in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST
14-year-old Christopher Mulholland could be in the Sheffield area, his mum believes.
Mum Daniela Parker said: “If anyone spots this lad please let me know. It’s my son Christopher - may go by the name CJ and he is only 14. Potentially in Sheffield area. Any intel would be appreciated. Please can you share – thank you.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.