Mum who nearly lost her baby in horrific house fire battled for her business to be nominated for a prestigious award

Samantha Brown, aged 27, from Cantley, launched her business Messy Bambinos after being inspired by her eight weeks early premature baby Nova, now 14 months.

She explained: “I was sat in Nicu (neonatal intensive care) and wanted to start something that would make him proud.

"We host themed messy play sessions for babies aged six months to four years.

"The business started in Hull and it really took off, within six months I had branches starting in Market Weighton, east Hull, Sheffield and Doncaster. “

But that when’s disaster struck.

"We then had a set back with a huge house fire on November 5 when we rushed our baby to emergency doctors after not breathing properly with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and the support from every single parent was the most beautiful support that we couldn’t thank them enough.”

The bedroom blaze on Stone Front Grove in Cantley was so ferocious it required three fire appliances to put it out.

Samantha continued: “The sessions still went ahead thanks to the amazing support from my staff and the parents. And now we have another baby on the way due July.”

The business has now been nominated for best new starter of 2024.

She added: “I believe this would be a huge dedication for the business and all the support I have received in the less than a year in business.”