Mum savaged by dog in front of kids in Doncaster attack after getting it free online

A mum was mauled by a dog in front of her children after it savaged her in the latest Doncaster attack.

The woman was savaged at her home in Mexborough after she was attacked by the English bull terrier she had seen advertised for free online.

Her children looked on horror as the dog launched its attack and the animal has now been removed, with police launching an investigation and warning of the dangers of buying dogs via the internet.

Dog Legislation Officer PC Paul Jameson said: “We are seeing more and more incidents of dogs injuring people. The woman injured last week was bitten by an English Bull Terrier she rehomed a few weeks before from an online site.

The woman was mauled by the dog in front of her horrified children, just days after getting it for free online.

“The dog caused serious injury to the woman’s hand. She, and her children had to leave the property for their own safety. The owner disclaimed the dog, and we removed it from the property.”

“If you’re looking to get a new dog, please consider rehoming from a reputable centre or a genuine seller.

“You are more likely to be bitten or injured by a dog you know, either in your own home, or that of a family member or friend.

PC Jameson continued: “Sellers online are not always honest about a dog’s history and behaviour and do not have yours or your family’s best interests at heart, which can have devastating, even fatal consequences.

“We’re urging anyone looking for a new pet to join their home to consider rehoming from a reputable rescue centre and avoid buying or rehoming a dog from online or social media.

“When rehoming from a centre, the dogs have undergone extensive assessments to understand their characteristics and a decision will have been made based on the dog’s actions and reactions as whether the dog can live with children, including younger ones.”

People have a duty of care and anyone who knowingly sells a dog that is dangerous or has history of causing fear or injury will be fully investigated.

Officers will check the history of any dog that comes to their attention and has been bought off social media. If a dog is found to have been sold on social media or online without an honest description to the new owner, the seller should expect to be investigated by police.

PC Jameson continued: “If you are going to purchase a dog off the internet or social media please try and obtain as much information about the dog and its history as possible.

“If the seller wants to meet in a separate meeting place to the dog’s home, I would be extremely wary. It is important to see a dog in its home environment where it feels comfortable and safe to act in a true manner.

“Remember to ask questions around the age of children the dog has been in contact with, the behaviours it displays when people enter its home, and when out walking.”

“We continue to urge our communities to raise any concerns about a dog you believe to pose a risk to us. We can ensure that anyone living in the property, including children are safeguarded and that the owner’s take responsibility for their dog.”