Mum and child attacked by woman who followed them home in Doncaster
Police are now hunting for the woman after the pair were reportedly attacked in the Dunscroft area.
The attack took place in Station Road at around 3.50pm on February 28, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.
A spokesman said: “The pair suffered minor injuries and it is alleged their attacker followed them home and made threats to damage their property, before leaving the scene in a light-coloured Citroen Picasso.”
PC Jonathan Mitchell, who is the officer in charge of the case, said: "Although the woman and her child only suffered minor injuries, the attack has left them emotionally scarred and afraid to be in their own home.
"We have carried out a series of enquiries, including CCTV trawls of the local area, and we are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or was in the area at the time to get in touch.
"Even the smallest bit of information could help us progress our enquiries and I would encourage anyone who can help to please get in touch."
You can pass on any information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/44257/24 when you get in touch.
You can also pass on information anonymously via UK independent charity Crime Stoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.