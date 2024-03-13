Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are now hunting for the woman after the pair were reportedly attacked in the Dunscroft area.

The attack took place in Station Road at around 3.50pm on February 28, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “The pair suffered minor injuries and it is alleged their attacker followed them home and made threats to damage their property, before leaving the scene in a light-coloured Citroen Picasso.”

Police are seeking the woman who attacked the pair in a Doncaster street.

PC Jonathan Mitchell, who is the officer in charge of the case, said: "Although the woman and her child only suffered minor injuries, the attack has left them emotionally scarred and afraid to be in their own home.

"We have carried out a series of enquiries, including CCTV trawls of the local area, and we are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"Even the smallest bit of information could help us progress our enquiries and I would encourage anyone who can help to please get in touch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can pass on any information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/44257/24 when you get in touch.