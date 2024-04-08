Mum, 17, in shock as baby Jackson makes unexpected arrival at Doncaster bike race track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Jackson Darren Deane made his entrance during a race at Doncaster Moto Parc – with staff and the family of shocked 17-year-old mum Shannon Watson racing into action as the tot roared into the world.

And despite the raceday drama at the motorcross track near Austerfield, both mum and son are doing well – with the teenager giving birth inside an office at the track.

Surprised gran Nicola said: “We’re all still a bit in shock.

17-year-old Shannon gave birth to baby Jackson Darren Deane in an office at Doncaster Moto Parc during a bike race meeting.

"She knew about her pregnancy but she was scared and didn't tell anyone – she didn't realise she was due to drop.

"And you couldn't tell she was pregnant.

“So as you can imagine being her mum, I was very shocked to find out she was in labour let alone pregnant!”

The family, who come from Peterborough, were at the track with members of Peterborough Junior Motocross Club for a race meeting when the drama unfolded.

Added Nicola: “Shannon was there to help lap score.

“She woke up with a bit of a funny belly but started with her race day job.

"Then the pains became very bad and she really struggled.

"At this point I still didn't know anything – I thought she was being a dramatic teenager with monthly cramps!

“The amazing PJMC people helped to get Shannon comfy in the caravan as I was busy on the track.

"Then once we realised something was more seriously wrong they took her to the office and as I walked into the room, a friend had asked Shannon if there was anyway she was pregnant.

"She then cried and said yes.

“So obviously it was a bit of a crazy two hours - her waters broke then she had a healthy baby boy.”

Jackson was born at 1.20pm, weighing 8lb 4oz and the pair were taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, but are expected to be allowed home later today.

A spokesman for Doncaster Moto Parc said: “We had a little hold up in today’s racing programme while a baby was delivered in our office!