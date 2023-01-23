'Multiple' pile-up causes traffic chaos as emergency services flock to Doncaster road
A crash involving ‘multiple’ vehicles brought traffic chaos and closed a Doncaster road as emergency services races to the scene.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:30pm
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Mosham Road, Blaxton at around 7pm on Saturday following a collision which eyewitnesses said involved numerous vehicles, with four to five cars reportedly involved.
The collision, near to Walker’s Nurseries and Garden Centre, closed the road for a time.
However, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said no-one sustained serious injuries in the incident.