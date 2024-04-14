"Multiple casualties" as bus carrying football fans overturns on A1 near Doncaster
Emergency services spent most of the night on the A1 northbound at Darrington, with the air ambulance, police, paramedics and fire crews all at the scene amid reports of multiple casualties.
Unconfirmed reports suggest a minibus carrying supporters of South Shields FC overturned on the northbound carriageway.
A club spokesman said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.
“At this moment of time we have no further details, however we hope everyone is safe and recovering.”
Supporters of the Vanarama National League North Side had been returning from a 3-2 defeat at Tamworth.
Last night, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed northbound between J40 (near #Darrington) and J41 (for the #M62) due to a serious collision involving an overturned vehicle.
“All emergency services including West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance are in attendance.
“National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed for some time.
“Traffic is also still held on the southbound carriageway at this time.”
Diversion routes were in place, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The southbound carriageway was later re-opened with the road fully re-opened at around 4am.
We have asked West Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
