Multiple air ambulances sent to scene of road traffic collision on outskirts of Doncaster this evening

Reports have come in about a serious road traffic collision on the outskirts of Doncaster this evening.

The incident took place near to Gringley on the Hill and eye witnesses said that multiple air ambulances were in attendance.

A Walkeringham resident said that traffic around the village came to a standstill while emergency services dealt with the collision and recovery vehicles were called in after they had left the scene.