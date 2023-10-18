Multiple air ambulances sent to scene of road traffic collision on outskirts of Doncaster this evening

News you can trust since 1925
Reports have come in about a serious road traffic collision on the outskirts of Doncaster this evening.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Oct 2023, 19:53 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 19:54 BST
The incident took place near to Gringley on the Hill and eye witnesses said that multiple air ambulances were in attendance.

A Walkeringham resident said that traffic around the village came to a standstill while emergency services dealt with the collision and recovery vehicles were called in after they had left the scene.

We will bring you an update on this when we receive it.

