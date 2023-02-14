News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Multi vehicle smash closes M18 near Doncaster following second collision

The M18 has been closed north of Doncaster following a second serious collision this morning.

By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:38am

The motorway has been closed northbound between J6 for Thorne and J7 for the M62, due to a multi-vehicle collision, Highways England has said.

A spokesman said: “Traffic caught within the closure continues to be released past the scene of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There's two miles of congestion approaching the closure.”

The M18 has now been closed near Thorne.
Most Popular

It is the second major incident on the motorway this morning.

All three lanes of the M18 northbound were stopped by emergency services after a car flipped onto its roof at around 7.45am today near J1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heavy traffic built up at the scene of the earlier smash, with delays of 40 minutes have been reported, with tailbacks leading to the junction with the M1 near Sheffield.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved in either of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

DoncasterM18TrafficThorneM62