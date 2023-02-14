Multi vehicle smash closes M18 near Doncaster following second collision

The motorway has been closed northbound between J6 for Thorne and J7 for the M62, due to a multi-vehicle collision, Highways England has said.

A spokesman said: “Traffic caught within the closure continues to be released past the scene of the incident.

“There's two miles of congestion approaching the closure.”

The M18 has now been closed near Thorne.

It is the second major incident on the motorway this morning.

All three lanes of the M18 northbound were stopped by emergency services after a car flipped onto its roof at around 7.45am today near J1.

Heavy traffic built up at the scene of the earlier smash, with delays of 40 minutes have been reported, with tailbacks leading to the junction with the M1 near Sheffield.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved in either of the incident.