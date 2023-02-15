MP’s concern over planned protest outside Doncaster area hotel housing asylum seekers

Anti-immigration protesters are set to gather outside the hotel at Manvers, on February 18.

The planned protest comes after 130 asylum seekers were moved from the Ibis in Bramley to the hotel last year.

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, stated that the Home Office extended the contract with the hotel for another year, until October 2023.

Police will be in attendance at the protest against asylum seekers.

He wrote to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman, stating that the hotel is “utterly unsuited” to accommodate asylum seekers, as it is seven miles away from Rotherham town centre and there is already a lack of capacity in the NHS system.

A counter protest has been organised at the same time and place by the Rotherham Unite Against Fascism.

Mr Healey said: “I am fully aware of the planned protests and concerned about outsiders seeking to cause disruption in our community.

“Since Home Office ministers decided to use our Manvers hotel to accommodate asylum seekers last year, I’ve worked closely with local residents, the police, the council and other agencies to ensure the situation is managed well and proper support is in place.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our neighbourhood officers are engaging with the local community ahead of a planned protest in Manvers on Saturday (18 February).

"We are working to minimise the disruption to local residents, businesses and traffic.

