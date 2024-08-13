MP to meet with Peglers bosses after iconic Doncaster factory set to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster MP is to meet with bosses of iconic city firm Peglers after the shock announcement its 120 year old factory is set to close with scores of jobs lost.

Bosses at the firm, which is part of the Aalberts group, have announced that the company’s Belmont Works in Balby are under threat.

The Dutch-owned firm – with its landmark chimney – has been based in St Catherine’s Avenue since 1904 – and despite being swallowed up the global piping systems firm several years ago, is still known locally as Peglers.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson has joined the fight to help protect jobs at the works, where England and Liverpool football icon Kevin Keegan began his career.

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson has joined the fight to save iconic city firm Peglers.

She said: “I am saddened to see that such a historic manufacturing site in Doncaster could soon cease its operations.

"I am meeting with Aalberts IPS soon to understand the situation further and discuss what this means for those employed at the Balby site.

"This will understandably be an unsettling period of time for the staff and their families and I will provide any support that I can during this period.”

Over the years, thousands of people have been employed at the plant which produces plumbing fittings and heating products.

A spokesperson said in a statement last week: “"Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems has today (Thursday 8 August, 2024) begun a consultation regarding a proposal to cease manufacturing operations at the Doncaster site, which could lead to the relocation of production to other Aalberts integrated piping systems facilities.

“All employees have been informed of the consultation and we are working closely with them and the unions to provide support at this unsettling time.

“Our UK distribution centre, based at Manvers, will not be impacted by this process, and will continue to operate as normal. Sales will continue to be UK-based as will our business support functions such as finance, IT and HR.

“While no final decisions have been made, we want to be transparent and we must look at ways to remain competitive in global markets.

"We will work to support all impacted employees and stakeholders with care throughout this process."

The firm was founded in 1899 by Francis "Frank" Pegler and in 1904, built the Belmont works in Balby, becoming Peglers Limited in 1932.

In 2010 it opened a £7m state of the art warehouse and distribution centre employing 85 staff at Brookfields Park in Manvers, Rotherham.

And in 2012, it employed over 1,400 people with a number of sites in the UK and globally.

Among its former employees is former England footballer and Three Lions boss Kevin Keegan who worked at the factory before becoming an icon of the global game.

Armthorpe-born Keegan began working at Pegler as a 15-year-old as an office clerk and it was while playing for the Peglers Works reserves, his chance at professional football came, earning a trial at Scunthorpe United before finding fame and fortune with Livepool, England and Newcastle United and later becoming England boss.