Motorway to be closed for HGV recovery operation tonight
Drivers in North Lincolnshire are advised that the M180 will be closed tonight (Tuesday 25 July) to allow for the recovery of and HGV off the carriageway.
The vehicle left the westbound carriageway between junction 3 (Scunthorpe) and 2 (Epworth) at 8.15am.
Traffic was held for a short period of time but was quickly released. Police, the fire service and the ambulance service attended.
The same carriageway will be closed from 8pm for the HGV to be recovered. It is due to last between two to three hours.