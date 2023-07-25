News you can trust since 1925
Motorway to be closed for HGV recovery operation tonight

Drivers in North Lincolnshire are advised that the M180 will be closed tonight (Tuesday 25 July) to allow for the recovery of and HGV off the carriageway.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

The vehicle left the westbound carriageway between junction 3 (Scunthorpe) and 2 (Epworth) at 8.15am.

Traffic was held for a short period of time but was quickly released. Police, the fire service and the ambulance service attended.

The same carriageway will be closed from 8pm for the HGV to be recovered. It is due to last between two to three hours.

