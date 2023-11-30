Motorway delays due to a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster
Motorists are experiencing motorway delays due to a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster this evening.
An incident has occurred on the A1M southbound exit slip at junction 35.
The scene is expected to clear between 9pm and 9.15pm, with normal traffic conditions expected to resume at the same time.
There are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic and we will bring you more information when we get it.