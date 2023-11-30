Motorists are experiencing motorway delays due to a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster this evening.

An incident has occurred on the A1M southbound exit slip at junction 35.

The scene is expected to clear between 9pm and 9.15pm, with normal traffic conditions expected to resume at the same time.