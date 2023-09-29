Motorists warned of road traffic collision on the M18 south of Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident involved two vehicles and took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions two and one just after 9.30pm last night.

One car left the carriageway.

Recovery of the vehicle is now in place, with two lanes closed to enable this.

The event is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm with normal traffic conditions resuming between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.