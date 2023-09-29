News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Motorists warned of road traffic collision on the M18 south of Doncaster

Motorists are being warned of a road traffic collision on the M18 south of Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident involved two vehicles and took place on the southbound carriageway between junctions two and one just after 9.30pm last night.

One car left the carriageway.

Recovery of the vehicle is now in place, with two lanes closed to enable this.

The event is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm with normal traffic conditions resuming between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.

Related topics:MotoristsM18Doncaster