Motorists warned as key Doncaster roundabout and junction to close for repairs

Resurfacing work is set to take place at the Sandringham Road/Armthorpe Road roundabout over consecutive weekends later this month.

The roundabout will be closed on August 15 and 22 with diversions in place.

Armthorpe Road in Intake will be shut from its junction with Oakhill Road to its junction with Rowan Mount.

Sandringham Road roundabout will be closed for two days later this month.

Sandringham Road will be closed from its junction with Armthorpe Road roundabout to its junction with Cornwall Road.

The closure is for resurfacing work to take place and the roads will be closed between 8am and 6pm.

Drivers will be diverted along Armthorpe Road, Thorne Road, Sandall Park roundabout, the A18 Leger Way and vice versa.

Diversions will also be signposted along Leicester Avenue, Zetland Road, Thorne Road and vice versa.