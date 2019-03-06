Motorists lucky to survive Doncaster smash without serious injuries

Motorists were lucky to escape without serious injuries after a crash in Doncaster which destroyed their vehicles.

Two vehicles collided on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster, last night.

One of the vehicles overturned in the smash.

They were both written off.

South Yorkshire Police has thanked members of the public for helping at the scene before emergency services arrived.
In a Facebook post, the force said: “Luckily, no injuries, but think the cars are going to the scrap yard.
“Thanks to the members of the public that came out to help before the emergency services arrived.”

