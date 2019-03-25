Motorists escaped with minor injuries after a lorry and van were involved in a collision on a motorway near Doncaster this morning.

They crashed on the northbound stretch of the A1M between J34 for Blythe and 35 for Doncaster.

Motorists escaped unharmed after a collision on the A1M this morning

The road was blocked earlier and tailbacks stretched back for three miles but the carriageway and slip road are now re-open.

