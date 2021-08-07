Motorists are being diverted after a Doncaster road was closed this afternoon
Information is coming in about a busy Doncaster road which has been closed to all traffic this afternoon.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:22 pm
Reports have been received that York Road is closed from the junction with Barnsley Road.
First said its 51a and all 50 service variants are currently diverting via Barnsley Road and Alwyn Avenue before re-joining the normal route on York road.
We have yet to receive confirmation of the nature of the closure but it is believed it could be a road traffic collision.