Motorists are being diverted after a Doncaster road was closed this afternoon

Information is coming in about a busy Doncaster road which has been closed to all traffic this afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:22 pm

Reports have been received that York Road is closed from the junction with Barnsley Road.

First said its 51a and all 50 service variants are currently diverting via Barnsley Road and Alwyn Avenue before re-joining the normal route on York road.

We have yet to receive confirmation of the nature of the closure but it is believed it could be a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Diversions are in place

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

MotoristsDoncaster