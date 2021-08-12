Motorists and commuters warned of emergency road closure near Doncaster
A warning has been issued for motorists and commuters to avoid a road near Doncaster which has had an emergency closure.
According to Travel South Yorkshire Hirst Gate/Coniston Road in Mexborough will be closed until August 21.
A spokesman said: “Adwick Road, Princess Street, Morton Rd, Hirst Gate, Coniston Rd and Clayfield Rd - due to an emergency road closure on Hirst Gate/Coniston Road, these roads will not be served by buses until 21 August.
"Keep checking back for any updates.”