Motorists and commuters warned of emergency road closure near Doncaster

A warning has been issued for motorists and commuters to avoid a road near Doncaster which has had an emergency closure.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 5:19 pm

According to Travel South Yorkshire Hirst Gate/Coniston Road in Mexborough will be closed until August 21.

A spokesman said: “Adwick Road, Princess Street, Morton Rd, Hirst Gate, Coniston Rd and Clayfield Rd - due to an emergency road closure on Hirst Gate/Coniston Road, these roads will not be served by buses until 21 August.

"Keep checking back for any updates.”

Emergency road closure

