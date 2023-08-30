Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision with car on major Doncaster road
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a major Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
Police were called at around 1.12pm on Monday 28 August to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car at the junction of Beckett Road and Morley Road in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.
The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the road was briefly closed to allow for both vehicles to be recovered from the scene.